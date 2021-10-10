Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 38,674 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,674 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.79% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $143,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $359,000.

PWV stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

