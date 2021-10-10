Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 45,165 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 2,292.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.21% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

PBW stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

