Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 8,924 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $165.83 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

