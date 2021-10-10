Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 1,045.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWJ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $119.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.29.

