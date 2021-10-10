Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

