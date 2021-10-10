Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.69. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.