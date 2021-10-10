Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 17,795 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,698,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

