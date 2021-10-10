Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,854 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

