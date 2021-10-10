Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 326,184 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,184 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.50 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.