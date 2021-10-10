Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 46,139 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of APi Group worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in APi Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,118,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

