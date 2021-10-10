Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $4.52 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.16 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29.

