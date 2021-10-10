Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

Shares of EQIX opened at $750.96 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $827.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $781.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 197.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

