NULS (NULS) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $55.69 million and $30.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00130783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,756.58 or 1.00535567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.22 or 0.06273430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

