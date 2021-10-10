NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 240,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.11% of NuStar Energy worth $41,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE NS opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

