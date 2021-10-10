NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NuVasive worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 103.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,902.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

