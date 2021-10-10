NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of NVR worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 70.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,303.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,838.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,069.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,949.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,868.01 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

