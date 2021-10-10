NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of NVR worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NVR by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR opened at $4,838.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,069.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,949.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,868.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.