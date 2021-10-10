NYL Investors LLC Acquires 119,200 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.6% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $90,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

