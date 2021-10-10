NYL Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $100.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

