NYL Investors LLC Sells 59,910 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NYL Investors LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,910 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 567,505 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,158,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 905,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,650,000 after acquiring an additional 286,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $131.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

