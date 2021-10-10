NYL Investors LLC Takes $10.29 Million Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,000. Bonanza Creek Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $122,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.65 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.