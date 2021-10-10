Oasis Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.92 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $327.02 million and $162.92 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 134.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

