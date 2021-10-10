OAX (OAX) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $429,877.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00218806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

