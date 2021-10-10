Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.67% of Oceaneering International worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

