ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $4,550.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00128529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,687.83 or 1.00476490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.90 or 0.06148804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003077 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

