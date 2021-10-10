ODUWA Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $10,638.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,123.03 or 1.00107753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00518965 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

