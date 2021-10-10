ODUWA Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $21,256.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,866.68 or 0.99832121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001816 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.55 or 0.00490613 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

