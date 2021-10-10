Offshift (XFT) Market Cap Reaches $8.76 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Offshift has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $79,878.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.64 or 1.00067318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.65 or 0.00510941 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

