OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $249,236.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00212822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

