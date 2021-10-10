OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Cap of $995.27 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $16.59 or 0.00030185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $995.27 million and $285.16 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00217143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097272 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

