Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $468,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.20 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

