OMG Network Tops One Day Volume of $864.29 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $864.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $13.35 or 0.00024186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00313215 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.