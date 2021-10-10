Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,835,000 after buying an additional 87,148 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

