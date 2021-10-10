Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $2,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $8,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.22 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

