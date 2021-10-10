Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170,353 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of Omnicom Group worth $138,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

