Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,776,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,757,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $18,661,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 643,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $71.87 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $79.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

