Ontology Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $862.64 million and $172.60 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00045610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00108661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.33 or 0.00455569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013996 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00035442 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024679 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

