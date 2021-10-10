Opacity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $206,595.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $206,595.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00224650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011911 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00098620 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

