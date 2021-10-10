Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.19. Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after buying an additional 205,768 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 337,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,423. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

