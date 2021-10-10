OpenOcean (OOE) Market Capitalization Tops $53.80 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $53.80 million and $2.54 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.