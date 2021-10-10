Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 152,376 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oracle worth $262,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,789,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $139,322,000 after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 30,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.