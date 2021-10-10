Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 229,343 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.39. 13,140,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,019,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $95.02. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

