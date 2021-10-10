Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Orange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Orange in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

