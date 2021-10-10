Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $812,654.82 and $31.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,231.44 or 0.99975401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00346637 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00245398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.10 or 0.00581223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004249 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

