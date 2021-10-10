Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $612,531.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.96 or 0.99622291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.36 or 0.06389498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.