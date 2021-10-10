Origin Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $27.47 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $295.61 million and approximately $27.47 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00214825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00096265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

