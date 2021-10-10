Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,604,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
