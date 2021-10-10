Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Market Capitalization Achieves $446,083.22

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $446,083.22 and $183,051.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00134979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.44 or 1.00033787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.93 or 0.06456969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

