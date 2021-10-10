Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

