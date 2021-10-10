Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 314.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.33% of Outset Medical worth $191,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,034.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $48.17 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

